27°
News

Why Pauline Hanson's One Nation is not going away

Claire Bickers, News Corp Australia Network | 24th Apr 2017 10:53 AM
Pauline Hanson.
Pauline Hanson.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF you thought One Nation was just a temporary phenomenon, think again.

A new analysis by The Australia Institute shows the party is on track to retain federal seats in the upper house until at least 2025.

The research also shows the party's performance at the West Australian election in March was actually a big success, not the embarrassing failure it was reported as.

Senior researcher Philip Dorling has told Fairfax Media that if the WA election was any indication, the party could claim as many as seven Senate seats between 2019 and 2025.

Speaking about his yet-to-be-released paper One Nation in Western Australia: Epic fail or huge win?, Dorling told Fairfax the party has essentially doubled its vote in just seven months.

He argues that the party's slice of the first preference vote in WA was actually higher than the 4.86 per cent reported as One Nation only contested 35 out of the 59 lower house seats.

Across the seats it contested, One Nation claimed 8.47 per cent of the first preference votes.

In 10 of those seats it actually claimed 10 per cent of the vote.

Dorling said if One Nation's support in the state continued at this level, it was on track to claim at least two seats in WA at the next federal election.

"In the event that One Nation's support increases in other states, notably in Queensland and NSW but also elsewhere, the party could anticipate Senate representation of five and possibly six or seven senators between 2019 and 2025," Dorling told the publication.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson was catapulted back onto the political stage last year after the party claimed four crucial crossbench seats in the upper house at the July 2 federal election.

Senator Hanson has claimed some influence over major policy announcements - including major changes to Australia's citizenship test announced last week - since her return.

Dorling predicts One Nation will have long-term presence in Australian politics and continue to impact public policy.

He forecasts the party will have strong performance in Senator Hanson's home state of Queensland at the upcoming election.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks one nation pauline hanson

Meet the Fraser Coast council's new CEO

Meet the Fraser Coast council's new CEO

A NEW chief executive officer has been appointed to the Fraser Coast Regional Council, following months of internal turbulence over the role's new appointment.

What the cold snap will mean for the Fraser Coast

WINTER WARMERS: Cold weather brings out coats, mittens and mugs of warm tea. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Well below average minimum temperatures are expected.

Anzac Day road closures across Hervey Bay

Anzac Day - Hervey Bay dawn service. The Hervey Bay RSL Band pipes the marchers to Freedom Park. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Road closures will commence at 4.30am

Sinking sand: frightening way to be introduced to new home

Sam and John Gould at Torquay Beach. They became trapped when the sand collapsed beneath them.

Sam told me she was just so grateful she didn't die that night.

Local Partners

Wide Bay mental health cases highest in Australia

The region's mood disorder rates are sitting at the highest in Australia, alongside the region's depression rates soaring in at third on the nation's ladder.

WATCH: Our young dancers learn funky routine from pro

Fraser Coast Dance Festival at the Brolga - (L) Jorja Warburton from the Gold Coast and Tahlia Edwards from Rockhampton at Jason Duff's workshop.

Performers of all ages danced in Maryborough over two big days.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

ACTRESS Amber Heard’s billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk has finally been spotted out and about in on the Gold Coast.

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

Dave Hughes skewered the A-list in his opening monologue

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

New medical facilities attracting Coast home buyers

NEW FACILITIES: Premier Health Care are building a new aged care across from St Stephen's Private Hospital, Hervey Bay.

Every suburb in Hervey Bay continues to post better.

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

REVEALED: The Fraser Coast's booming suburbs

SOLD: Real Estate Agent Jacqueline Farag has seen a spike in homes selling on the Fraser Coast, with Urangan, Point Vernon and Maryborough tipped as hotspots.

REIQ stats are promising for Hervey Bay/Maryborough

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!