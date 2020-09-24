Why pedal power is still needed to help keep kids on track

Tour de Bay is still open for registration while the event is ongoing.

HERVEY BAY'S favourite charity cycling event will be a little different this year.

While COVID-19 restrictions have put the usual event on hold, the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre is inviting riders to complete the rides in their own time.

A spokesman for the centre said "It's a chance to challenge yourself and enjoy the beautiful Hervey Bay scenery, all while raising money for our Youth Mentoring program."

This program supports young people within the school system who are experiencing difficulty interacting, participating and contributing to the community in positive, constructive and respectful ways.

The program matches students up with trained volunteer mentors who visit them one to two times per week at school providing positive support by listening, assisting with goal setting, recognise their strengths and be a sounding board for ideas and problems.

The mentors provide positive feedback to encourage young people to achieve their goals in life.

All registered riders will have a chance to win a $500 voucher from Giant Hervey Bay. Participants can also enjoy a free voucher at the Tea Shack, located in the Hervey Bay Community Centre.