Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Why people on NZ flights will still need to quarantine

by Jack McKay
12th Dec 2020 9:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Incoming passengers on flights from New Zealand that are connecting from other countries will still need to go into hotel quarantine when they arrive in Queensland.

The first flight from New Zealand into Queensland since Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the Sunshine State would be part of the trans-Tasman bubble from today will be one of those connecting flights.

When it touches down today, its passengers, including the New Zealanders on board, will need to go into mandatory hotel quarantine for two weeks.

The State Government is saying the New Zealand passengers always knew they would need to hotel quarantine upon arrival, because they are travelling with other people from overseas.

It is understood the first flight from New Zealand that won't require their passengers to hotel quarantine will arrive on Wednesday.

Making the surprise announcement yesterday, Ms Palaszczuk said Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young had told her New Zealand was "good to go".

"We're hoping that eventually New Zealand will not have to do that hotel quarantine upon return and then there would be free flowing movement between the two," she told Today.

"Basically they have reached the 28 days of zero community transmission and Dr Young advised me yesterday that she was more than happy to allow New Zealanders to come into Queensland."

Originally published as Why people on NZ flights will still need to quarantine

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nz qld quarantine travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRIBUTE: Big-hearted Bay businessman Rob Nissen mourned

        Premium Content TRIBUTE: Big-hearted Bay businessman Rob Nissen mourned

        News He had operated a popular flooring business for several decades

        From fire to flood watch: Wild weather predicted for weekend

        Premium Content From fire to flood watch: Wild weather predicted for weekend

        Weather Flood Watch is in place from Fraser Island to the NSW border

        “Burn the store to the ground.” Shopkeeper, wife assaulted

        Premium Content “Burn the store to the ground.” Shopkeeper, wife assaulted

        News Violent store assault lands man in Hervey Bay Court.