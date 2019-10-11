Why police descended on Bay shopping centre

Police from across the Wide Bay Burnett Police District conducted operational training at Hervey Bay yesterday,.

IF YOU saw groups of police officers at Stockland Shopping Centre or the University of Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast campus last night, do not be alarmed.

Police from across the Wide Bay Burnett Police District conducted operational training at Hervey Bay yesterday.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the exercise was part of ongoing operational training for police.

Police were trained on how to respond to a variety of scenarios police face in their daily duties.

Supt Hawkins said the training focused on enhancing officers' practical policing skills.

He assured the public the Queensland Police Service put the safety of the whole community first.

"It is important for police officers to continually improve how they respond to high risk scenarios and to ensure they are well equipped to deal with serious and major incidents,” he said.

"We relish any opportunity to test and validate our policing skills to ensure public safety is maintained.

"The service is committed to the safety and security of our community, and the training conducted by officers from the WBBPD is just one way we are delivering that commitment.”