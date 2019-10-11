Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police from across the Wide Bay Burnett Police District conducted operational training at Hervey Bay yesterday,.
Police from across the Wide Bay Burnett Police District conducted operational training at Hervey Bay yesterday,. QPS
News

Why police descended on Bay shopping centre

Jessica Lamb
by
11th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU saw groups of police officers at Stockland Shopping Centre or the University of Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast campus last night, do not be alarmed.

Police from across the Wide Bay Burnett Police District conducted operational training at Hervey Bay yesterday.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the exercise was part of ongoing operational training for police.

Police from across the Wide Bay Burnett Police District conducted operational training at Hervey Bay yesterday,.
Police from across the Wide Bay Burnett Police District conducted operational training at Hervey Bay yesterday,. QPS

Police were trained on how to respond to a variety of scenarios police face in their daily duties.

Supt Hawkins said the training focused on enhancing officers' practical policing skills.

He assured the public the Queensland Police Service put the safety of the whole community first.

"It is important for police officers to continually improve how they respond to high risk scenarios and to ensure they are well equipped to deal with serious and major incidents,” he said.

"We relish any opportunity to test and validate our policing skills to ensure public safety is maintained.

"The service is committed to the safety and security of our community, and the training conducted by officers from the WBBPD is just one way we are delivering that commitment.”

fccommunity fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Neighbour rapes elderly woman, returns to kill her next day

    premium_icon Neighbour rapes elderly woman, returns to kill her next day

    Crime “I’ve had terrible nightmares about Mum’s death. I miss her so much. I miss our weekly phone calls and hearing her voice."

    • 11th Oct 2019 2:10 PM
    Health Minister wants more detail on Pennington sacking

    premium_icon Health Minister wants more detail on Pennington sacking

    Breaking Health Minister to assess the termination of Adrian Pennington

    • 11th Oct 2019 2:04 PM
    Wheel of kindness brings smile to Parkinson's sufferer

    premium_icon Wheel of kindness brings smile to Parkinson's sufferer

    News Their kindness made Toby's day great.

    • 11th Oct 2019 1:42 PM
    Why your Instagram selfie could be harming whales

    premium_icon Why your Instagram selfie could be harming whales

    News 'Social media may create unrealistic expectations'