Former Australian cricketer and Survivor contestant Lee Carseldine visited Hervey Bay this month.
Why popular cricketer, Survivor star was in Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
11th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
AUSTRALIAN cricketer and Survivor star Lee Carseldine left locals starstruck when he visited Hervey Bay this month.

The popular sportsman was in town as a guest presenter with the Channel 7 Weekender crew to film a 30-minute show featuring some of the Fraser Coast's iconic attractions, destinations and restaurants, including the Bayswater Bar and Grill.

Segment producer Amy Teixeira said Carseldine and the crew were "blown away" by Hervey Bay, the Bayswater's spectacular view and the smorgasbord of fresh seafood presented to the team.

She said having popular Fraser Coast entertainer Sam Maddison playing on the day was also a bonus for the film crew.

"The beautiful view was just stunning and the seafood - holy moly, that seafood platter was just beautiful," Ms Teixeira said.

"The view from there was just stunning and the musician who was playing was just great.

"It was lovely to have the live music there to film.

"You could tell everyone there was enjoying it out on the deck."

The show, which is part of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events winter marketing plan, will also feature a variety of other highlights from the region.

The six-day adventure takes the crew on board Kingfisher Bay Resort's Sea Explorer for a sunset tour and Island activities, a Tagalong Tour with Fraser Island Dingo 4WD Tours and discovering Maryborough's rich heritage.

"Fraser Island is just such an incredible place and Hervey Bay in general is just such a beautiful coastal town, and the people are all so friendly," Ms Teixeira said.

"You don't have to travel far for paradise."

The crew also filmed a four-minute segment that will include swimming with the whales, guided by the Pacific Whale Foundation crew, and a whale watching tour with Whalesong.

bayswater hotel cricket fctourism hervey bay
