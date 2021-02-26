Why position of deputy mayor will go to vote again

Current Deputy Mayor Darren Everard will stand for the role again at next month's Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting if nominated, while Councillor Denis Chapman said he would also put his hand up if nominated.

The position of deputy mayor will be put to a vote next month when the Fraser Coast Regional Council meets again.

The matter was decided at this week’s council meeting, when the councillors voted 7-4 to vacate the position currently held by Councillor Darren Everard.

Councillor Paul Truscott brought the motion before the council.

He said his decision to do so was not because he had any issues with Cr Everard’s performance.

“I think Darren has done an excellent job as deputy mayor,” he said.

Cr Truscott said he brought the motion to address an administrative error, as the role had been vacated annually previously.

He did not rule out putting his hand up for the role if nominated.

Cr Denis Chapman confirmed he would put his hand up for the role if nominated at the next council meeting.

He said he was committed to maintaining stability within the council.

Cr Chapman said he had valuable knowledge on a range of projects in the area and had been on key computers that had brought funding into the sea, including $7 million from the Federal Government for upgrades of Urraween Rd and contributing towards making projects in the Hinkler Regional Deal a reality.

“It’s about having a go,” he said.

“It’s not a bad thing to have someone with different knowledge.”

Cr Everard also confirmed he would run if nominated for the position.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour told the council meeting on Wednesday that Cr Everard had fulfilled the role very well and the position should be decided on merit.



