Why Queensland senator paid visit to M’boro timber mill

LEARNING more about the city’s timber industry has brought one Queensland Senator to Maryborough.

Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm joined with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Curly Tatnell from DTM Timber to hear about the jobs being created in the city.

“It is also really encouraging to see how many locals are employed in the timber industry here in Maryborough and the surrounding areas,” he said.

“It is really promising for the future that the industry does have such a sustainable, long term plan that will see the industry continue to grow.

“The timber industry in Maryborough is such a vital part of the local economy, it’s fantastic to see that they do have confidence in what the future looks like.

“And I’m really keen to work with the timber industry and work with Bruce Saunders, and the local community to ensure that there continues to be opportunities throughout Queensland for the timber industry.”

Mr Chisholm said one of the reasons he had decided to visit Maryborough was his concern surrounding media reports about trade tensions with China and the impact this was having on the timber industry.

“There are significant concerns across the community about what ongoing trade tensions and restrictions would mean, not only in timber but other industries as well,” he said.

“We need to make sure that we look after local businesses and workers, given for so long businesses in Queensland have been encouraged to do trade with China.

“My message to the Federal LNP Government is they’ve got to try and solve this problem, but it is hard to have faith when they can’t even pick up the phone to their counterparts or outsource foreign policy to backbench members who attack Australia’s trading partners.

“The Federal LNP Government need to show some leadership and fix this problem, because Queensland can’t afford to lose Queensland jobs or businesses as a result of LNP blundering and mismanagement.”