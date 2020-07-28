Why Shadow Treasurer is headed to Hervey Bay

SHADOW Treasurer Jim Chalmers is making his way to the Fraser Coast in coming days.

The Federal member for Rankin is travelling with Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm.

Together they will visit Roma, Emerald, Biloela, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

Mr Chalmers said he was looking forward to visiting the regional parts of Queensland and spending time in important farming, mining and tourism communities.

He has been outspoken in recent times on the need to extend the JobKeeper initiative and the need to come up with a comprehensive plan for future job creation as the nation contends with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Chisholm has been a regular visitor to the region, speaking out on Hinkler's Cashless Debit Card trial and, in more recent times, Maryborough's doctor shortage.

He was in the Heritage City earlier this month, pushing to make Maryborough a Distribution Priority Area at attract new doctors.