Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers at Parliament House in Canberra.
Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers at Parliament House in Canberra.
Politics

Why Shadow Treasurer is headed to Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
28th Jul 2020 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHADOW Treasurer Jim Chalmers is making his way to the Fraser Coast in coming days.

The Federal member for Rankin is travelling with Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm.

Together they will visit Roma, Emerald, Biloela, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

Mr Chalmers said he was looking forward to visiting the regional parts of Queensland and spending time in important farming, mining and tourism communities.

He has been outspoken in recent times on the need to extend the JobKeeper initiative and the need to come up with a comprehensive plan for future job creation as the nation contends with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Chisholm has been a regular visitor to the region, speaking out on Hinkler's Cashless Debit Card trial and, in more recent times, Maryborough's doctor shortage.

He was in the Heritage City earlier this month, pushing to make Maryborough a Distribution Priority Area at attract new doctors.

More Stories

fcpolitics hervey bay maryborough shadow treasurer
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How much fell over rainy days

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much fell over rainy days

        Weather The month’s average rainfall has been exceeded in both cities

        How ‘Forgotten war’ was marked in Maryborough

        premium_icon How ‘Forgotten war’ was marked in Maryborough

        News “When dad came back someone asked where he’d been.”

        HAPPENING NOW: ’Suspicious’ farm rules flagged at reef probe

        premium_icon HAPPENING NOW: ’Suspicious’ farm rules flagged at reef probe

        News Cane farmers and marine scientists brief inquiry into State Government...