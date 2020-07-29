Why shadow treasurer met with Coast’s key local leaders

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers at a roundtable event with council and business leaders in Hervey Bay.

SHADOW Treasurer Jim Chalmers has visited Hervey Bay, chatting with members of the Fraser Coast business community about their COVID-19 recovery.

Mr Chalmers was joined by Senator Anthony Chisholm as the two continue their listening tour through central Queensland.

"Senator Chisholm and I were really grateful for the frank perspectives shared by business leaders in Hervey Bay," Mr Chalmers said.

"We pay tribute to Mayor Seymour and his team for the leadership they've shown not just getting through this period but in planning for the recovery too."

During his time in the city, Mr Chalmers met up with Mayor George Seymour, Deputy Mayor Darren Everard and council chief executive officer Ken Diehm.

He also met members of the business community, including Fraser Coast Property Industry Association Glen Winney, Fraser Coast Tourism & Events general manager Martin Simons and Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook.

"We all recognise that if the national economy is to recover strongly the tourism operators and other businesses of regional Queensland need to be a big part of the story," Mr Chalmers said.

"We came to Hervey Bay to get a sense of business conditions on the ground and we were heartened by the way the local business community is responding."