Why state wants sadistic sex monster locked up indefinitely

The application was made to the Supreme Court

The application was made to the Supreme Court

A SADISTIC sex offender, jailed for multiple attacks on women and with a history of exposing himself to strangers, will remain locked up indefinitely.

This is after the Attorney-General applied to the Queensland Supreme Court for Colin James Cooper’s continued incarceration under the Dangerous Prisoners (Sex Offenders) Act.

The decision was made earlier this year but the reasons given by Justice Thomas Bradley were only recently released.

Court documents reveal Cooper, 60, had previously been jailed for two counts of rape, one count of attempt to commit rape and six counts of sexual assault.

The first incident was in 2003 at Maryborough where Cooper followed a 14-year-old girl in public for some time before masturbating while facing her.

He was then responsible for a sickening attack on a “severely impaired” adult victim elsewhere in Queensland.

The documents describe two rapes and multiple sexual assaults against that victim in “very distressing circumstances” and all committed while he was already subject to a suspended jail sentence for dangerous operation of a vehicle while intoxicated.

In 2011 he pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to wilful exposure after he pulled down his pants at a petrol station in Hervey Bay and made gestures towards his genitalia during a dispute over borrowing petrol.

In 2015 he pleaded two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm – both committed against women.

The first suffered a fractured sternum.

The second suffered through a “deranged and somewhat prolonged attack” where she was kneed, punched and “probably” stomped on the head.

The following year he was convicted of another sexual assault where he grabbed a woman’s backside in a shopping centre carpark in front of her young child.

He had not long been released on parole.

According the documents three psychiatrists agreed Cooper’s risk of reoffending was high.

It was also said that while Cooper had been having appointments with a psychologist behind bars, he had refused to take part in some sex offender treatment programs.

One psychiatrist said Cooper displayed “prominent psychopathic personality traits” and his “minimisation and denial” of his offending were barriers.

Another psychiatrist suggested Cooper had a mixed personality disorder with anti-social and narcissistic traits and “possible elements of paraphilia in the form of exhibition and sadism”.

Justice Bradley accepted the views of the psychiatrists that releasing Cooper when he had not yet completed a program “would essentially put an untreated sexual offender back into the community.”

He also found that even if Cooper were released under supervision it might reduce the risk of him committing a serious violence offence but not sufficiently.

“I have concluded that the respondent is an unacceptable risk of committing a sexual offence unless he continues to be detained,” the judgment reads

“I will make an order … which will provide for the respondent to be detained in custody for an indefinite term for control, care of treatment.”