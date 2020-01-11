Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Why Suzi Taylor is back behind bars

by Greg Stolz
11th Jan 2020 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

FORMER reality TV star and Penthouse centrefold Suzi Taylor is back behind bars after being arrested on the Gold Coast overnight.

Taylor, 49, an ex-contestant on Channel 9's The Block, was on Supreme Court bail after being charged with assaulting and extorting a Tinder date at New Farm in Brisbane late last year.

But she was rearrested on Friday night following a disturbance at her cousin's Currumbin home, where she was listed as living as part of her bail conditions.

Former Block contestant and Penthouse cover girl Suzi Taylor.
Former Block contestant and Penthouse cover girl Suzi Taylor.

She was expected to face Southport Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with breaching bail.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity editors picks prison suzi taylor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Open-door policy in plan to combat council secrecy

        premium_icon Open-door policy in plan to combat council secrecy

        News EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s about the public’s right to know’

        Top doctor’s warning after grisly find in public park

        premium_icon Top doctor’s warning after grisly find in public park

        Health Dr Margaret Young urges proper disposal of syringes and needles.

        CHARTERED WATERS: New vessel to set to attract tourists

        premium_icon CHARTERED WATERS: New vessel to set to attract tourists

        News ‘Don’t be afraid if you have no experience’