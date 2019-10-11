Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack Martin
Jack Martin
AFL

Why the Suns, Blues need a Martin back-up plan

by Jon Ralph
11th Oct 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast and Carlton are clamouring to hatch a fall-back plan for Jack Martin that could include the Blues first-round pick next season.

As clubs come to the realisation that Essendon might hold firm on Joe Daniher, the lack of movement would also see Sydney refusing to trade Tom Papley.

Carlton had hoped to split pick nine in a way that would give them multiple picks, the latter selection being handed to Gold Coast for the departing Martin.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

One trade scenario that would secure Martin would involve the Blues handing over their first-round selection next year and Gold Coast handing over a second-round pick in return.

Carlton could back themselves to rise up the ladder so would secure Martin for what is effectively a shuffle of about 10 picks back down the order.

Gold Coast will receive an extra mid first-round pick in the 2020 national draft as part of the AFL's assistance package.

So if Carlton battled next year Gold Coast would have one of the first handful of national draft picks, that mid-first round pick and then Carlton's first pick.

Adelaide and Gold Coast have made little progress so far on a deal for Hugh Greenwood, with the Crows asking for the Suns' pick 20 for the inside midfielder.

The Suns won't hand over a pick of that quality given the Crows didn't want to offer more than two years for Greenwood.

Similarly, Brisbane is baulking at handing over pick 21 for Gold Coast's Callum Ah Chee after he nominated the Lions for a trade.

More Stories

Show More
afl carlton essendon gold coast suns jack martin joe daniher
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    ‘I will miss her so much’: Son faces mother’s murderer

    premium_icon ‘I will miss her so much’: Son faces mother’s murderer

    News The son of a woman who was raped and murdered by her neighbour has spoken of his family’s never-ending heartache and ongoing nightmares.

    Health Minister wants more detail on Pennington sacking

    premium_icon Health Minister wants more detail on Pennington sacking

    Breaking Health Minister to assess the termination of Adrian Pennington

    GALLERY: Bay school puts mental health on show

    premium_icon GALLERY: Bay school puts mental health on show

    News Positive signs seen at Bay school

    • 11th Oct 2019 4:23 PM
    TOP THINGS TO DO: Family-friendly events throughout weekend

    premium_icon TOP THINGS TO DO: Family-friendly events throughout weekend

    News The fair will include a range of activities for adults and kids