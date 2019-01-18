Why the council is cutting down palm trees on Seafront Oval

FOOTAGE of trees being felled by council workers around Seafront Oval stoked community fears the popular Hervey Bay site would be cut in size.

But the Fraser Coast Regional Council said removing the trees was part of work outlined in the Esplanade Tourist Precinct Master Plan and the oval would not be affected.

It comes after outrage over an original plan to build Pialba's adventure playground on the oval's west side, which would have reduced the green space by about a third.

Council workers removing the Cocos palms from Seafront Oval on Wednesday. Contributed

After prolonged community outcry and a vote at the council's meeting in June 2017, the plan was redesigned to move the adventure park near the all-abilities playground.

Council CEO Ken Diehm said some of the Cocos palms near the Main St roundabout were removed on Wednesday and the area would be landscaped over the next few months.

Council workers removing the Cocos palms from Seafront Oval on Wednesday. Contributed

He told the Chronicle Norfolk Island pines would replace the Cocos palms.

"The council will also be creating footpaths, demolishing the existing small skate bowl and shelter, and improving parking to enhance the Pialba precinct in line with the masterplan," Mr Diehm said.

Cocos palms are considered a noxious weed by the State Government and are no longer planted on council land.