Why the country show must go on

Fraser Coast Show 2018 - 8 yr old Lachlan Stevens from Maryborough checking out the tractors on show. Alistair Brightman

HAVE we really become so accustomed the the bells and whistles of modern-day entertainment we can't appreciate the fun of an old-fashioned country show?

Do we need instant, constant gratification so badly that waiting in lines for rides is a bore and browsing aisles of lovingly baked treats is dismissed in favour of sitting on the couch and watching 'real cooks' on Masterchef?

Some of the critical social media commentary following last week's Fraser Coast Show is both worrying and disheartening.

The world needs more clean fun and if we don't support events like this, we'll lose them for good.

Before canning a community event, think about what you're really canning.

Think about the grandma whose standing in line for a tea-cup ride.

She still remembers the first time she sat in one at the Maryborough showgrounds - Abba was playing through the speakers and all the CWA ladies in the pavilion were trying to replicate Lady Flo's pumpkin scones. She's about to take her grand-daughters on their first tea-cup ride, a country show rite of passage they too will cherish. For their sake and for the countless volunteers who work tirelessly to put these events together, let's ensure the show goes on.