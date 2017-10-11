Why the kangaroo's city visit is no laughing matter

FOOTAGE of a kangaroo's visit to a Fraser Coast business was widely shared on social media but it's trek was no laughing matter.

Video posted by Daisy's Phone Repairs, in Pialba, shows the seemingly disoriented macropod hop into a glass door, stand still for some time, then hop off down the footpath.

It was one of the kangaroo's many stops as it hopped through Hervey Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

And while the footage was shared for a laugh and the kangaroo labelled a legend for "pretending like nothing happened", the roo's backstory is far from funny.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast volunteer Natalie Richardson received a call about noon when the injured kangaroo when it was in Stockland Hervey Bay's carpark.

She said the caller reported the roo was "scared and stressed and completely bewildered", before it headed off towards the Kmart end of the shopping centre.

More calls came when the roo was sighted bleeding outside McDonald's, KFC, Hog's Breath and then later in the Aldi carpark.

It's believed to have crossed Main St and headed towards Mcliver St, presumably to familiar territory, when it disappeared from sight.

It was later reported in a Hoberg Ct resident's garden, but was unable to be safely contained.

Volunteers had hoped to tranqualise the roo, but due to the time of night was called off for the safety of both the animal and nearby people.

Miss Richardson said the injured kangaroo, which has not been sighted since, was another victim of poor planning and a "lack of consideration" for local fauna by council and developers.

"There's no compromise or damage mitigation measures put in place to ensure animals' safety and welfare, as well as that of humans," Miss Richardson said.

She said the quadrant which included Main St, Stirling Way, Doolong Rd and Kawungan Way was one of the region's worst for vehicle strikes, and kangaroos would "continue to be hit, injured or killed until the local mobs in that area cease to exist".

You can phone Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast 24/7 on 4121 3146.