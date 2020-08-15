Why the LNP doesn’t have a M’boro candidate yet

THE LNP has revealed why it has not announced a candidate for the seat of Maryborough at the upcoming state election.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said there had been a candidate for the seat, who had needed to withdraw for health reasons.

"We will be announcing a Maryborough candidate very soon," she said.

"My heart really does go out to our former candidate who has serious, very serious health concerns.

"I'd hate to see the Labor Party trying to play politics with this because we always need to put the health of Queenslanders first and that's certainly what I've done in relation to health concerns about the former Maryborough candidate."

Ms Frecklington said she remained confident the new candidate would be a chance of claiming the seat, currently held by Labor's Bruce Saunders.

"Absolutely, we'll give it a red hot crack," she said.

She accused Mr Saunders of supporting "draconian" land laws.

"People who work and live in and around Maryborough would like to see good representation and that's exactly what we'll be offering when our candidate stands up."

Ms Frecklington was in Hervey Bay last week to announced Steve Coleman as the LNP candidate for the seat, replacing retiring MP Ted Sorensen as the candidate for the election.

The election will be named on October 31.

Mr Saunders hit back, saying Maryborough was well represented.

"This is the best government I've ever seen for regional Queensland," he said.

Mr Saunders said under Campbell Newman and Ms Frecklington, cuts had been made to Maryborough's public service, the hospital had been downgraded and train building contracts had been sent to India.