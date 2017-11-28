Why there is no place like the Fraser Coast: OPINION

HOME: Chronicle editor Jordan Philp reflects on why there's no home like the Fraser Coast.

THERE really is no place like the Fraser Coast, that's why it feels like home to me.

After weeks of travelling throughout Europe, and adjusting to the cold and constant cloud cover, the clear blue skies and balmy 29 degree weather on the weekend was the perfect welcome home gift.

Without question, whenever I return home from overseas I grow fonder of Australia, and particularly this corner of the country.

Also, being able to venture outside in football shorts and thongs without having to worry about freezing is fantastic too.

Sure, It's great to experience new cultures, history, food and cities but there are very few places in this world I would choose to live other than the Fraser Coast.

Many times during my travels I have had people tell me it has been their dream to visit or live in Australia.

Hearing that definitely puts things into perspective and drives home how lucky we really are.

To be fair, the comment usually comes after a list of questions ranging from 'how big are the spiders?', 'does everything really try and kill you?' and 'are there kangaroos everywhere?'

At least with that last question I can honestly say I regularly see 'roos' up and down my street.

Sure our community, like any other, faces its own set of unique issues and challenges, but I think from time to time we all should take a step back to appreciate where we live.

Whether it's grabbing lunch with friends in Maryborough's CBD or taking the dogs for a walk along the beach, we are truly blessed to be living here.

There's no place like the Fraser Coast.

There's no place like home.

What's your favourite thing about the Fraser Coast? Join the discussion and tell us below.