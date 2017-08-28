REVEALED: Why there is so much smoke in the air

IF you have seen smoke in the area don't be alarmed, crews are containing several controlled burns across the Fraser Coast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspector Konrad Sawcqynski said a vegetation fire started in bushland at Takura on Sunday.

Crews are back burning and are putting further containment lines in place.

The fire was yesterday covering about 30 acres of land.

"It is disappointing to see we've got these fires at this time of the year.

"At this stage we're unsure if someone has lit this fire and we're continuing investigations with police," he said.

He said we could expect to see smoke over the next couple of days.

If all goes to plan crews will be mopping up over coming days.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife spokesman said there were two hazard reduction burns taking place on Fraser Island, which are expected to last another week or two.

The major burn is at Lake Birrabeen which is part of the annual plan burn program for the island.

"It will reduce the risk of major wild fires coming into the hotter months," the spokesman said.

"It is being contained and there is no risk of public safety concern," he said.

We can expect below average minimums between 6-9 degrees on the Fraser Coast in coming days with top temps expected to climb to 25 degrees in the Bay and 27 degrees in Maryborough at the weekend.

There is a chance of showers later in the week.

It is a timely reminder for the community not to be complacent and to call 000 to report a fire or any suspicious activity.