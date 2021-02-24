Why there’s still no lines on busy Fraser Coast road

Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd is one of the busiest of the Fraser Coast roads, but a lack of white lines painted in several sections is causing concern for local drivers.

Sections of the road in Dundathu, Susan River, Sunshine Acres and Nikenbah have been lacking the lines for weeks.

A spokeswoman for The Department of Transport and Main Roads said new lines would be marked on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road this week, after resealing works during January 2021.

"It is standard practice for line marking to take place two weeks after the final seal," she said.

"Once reseals are completed, 'no lines - do not overtake' signs, temporary raised road markers and white paint spots are installed to separate traffic lanes until line marking can be applied."

Follow up road works are also planned, with more resurfacing of Maryborough - Hervey Bay Road to take place March 2021 and lighting upgrades at seven intersections along the road, due for completion in June.

Future works include a design for an upgrade of the Maryborough - Hervey Bay Road and Pialba - Burrum Heads Road intersection in Urraween.

Other state road works around the region included pedestrian upgrades at the Denmans Camp Road intersection, due for completion late June 2021.

"We regularly monitor conditions on the state-controlled road network as part of routine operations," the spokeswoman said.