LOVE OF READING RE-ESTABLISHED: Year 4 students Caleb Loudon, Aleena Stoddart and Georgia Kaminski take part in Children's Book Week under the eye of library services manager Kathryn Williams. They're among hundreds of students reading across the Coast.
News

Why these Fraser Coast kids are swapping iPads for books

Blake Antrobus
by
20th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
YOU'RE never too old to find a love for reading.

That's part of the message Kathryn Williams, the library services manager at Fraser Coast Anglican College, wants to drive home to the school's hundreds of students as Children's Book Week starts.

At the college, students spent yesterday learning about the Butchulla language and were given book gifts to help foster better reading habits.

In a day and age where kids know their way better around the iPad than a book, Ms Williams said it was important to promote literacy with events like Book Week.

"Our goal is to completely try and promote that love of reading,” Ms Williams said.

"By promoting books that have been short-listed and our events, it encourages students to get involved. It's important... we value our space and what we're trying to do here.”

Tomorrow, middle and senior students at the college will dress up for a special assembly and junior school students will get into costume for the book parade on Friday. FCAC is just one of dozens of schools celebrating Book Week until the end of the week.

For the latest from our local schools, check out tomorrow's Chronicle for a special edition of School News.

