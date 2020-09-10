Why these inspirational mums have won a bunch of awards

THREE Tweed Shire residents were a huge hit at the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards for the NSW/ACT region, winning six awards between them.

Jordana Edwards, of Clean Tea and The Breastfeeding Tea Co, claimed five awards including a gold for best regional business while Louise Duke, from Wondery Skin Food, claimed second place in the customer service category and Joey Juarez, of Dona Cholita, was nominated for AusMumpreneur of the year.

The trio have built a strong friendship through business in recent years and said sharing the award night together was special.

"It was better to have that support around than being alone in your loungeroom to receive an award … we still got dressed up and still had cocktails so it made it feel more real to celebrate together," Ms Edwards said.

"It made it feel more real, particularly because the three of us were all nominated, it felt like an award ceremony," Ms Juarez said.

After meeting through a Facebook group, the trio said sharing business knowledge and experiences together has proved invaluable.

"It's shared experiences, so you're not in it alone even though you're doing something completely different, there's so many commonalties across businesses," Ms Juarez said.

The group said that the awards night allowed many women in business to have a spotlight which might not have otherwise been afforded to them.

"I think the awards, so we heard a lot of the stories of the finalists and it was really inspiring, there's some amazing women doing amazing things and you wouldn't know, when else are you ever going to hear those stories," Ms Juarez said.

"That's one of the reasons I enjoy being public and having a profile about my business is being able to inspire other women to believe in themselves … any woman can turn nothing into something with enough initiative and with the support of the people around you," Ms Edwards said.

To see all the finalists from the awards, visit www.ausmumpreneur.com.