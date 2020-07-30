Why these two community champions were honoured

Maryborough Sunrise Rotary Club members Willy Paes and Ron McLean working on the Peace Pole.

TWO Fraser Coast men have received a prestigious award from the Rotary Foundation.

Aldershot's Willy Paes and Maryborough's Ron McLean are both members of the Sunrise Rotary Club.

On the weekend they were both honoured with a Paul Harris Fellowship, which acknowledges individuals who contribute, or have contributions made in their name, of $1000 to the Rotary Foundation.

Artist Willy Paes at work on a painting of St Pauls Cathedral in the foyer of The Story Bank in Maryborough.

Both men have worked tirelessly for their community and for Rotary over the years.

From Clean Up Australia Day events to art projects, work at local schools and leading the city's Christmas celebrations, the men are part of all parts of the community.

Mr Paes designed the peace pole at the Brolga Theatre as part of a Maryborough Sunrise Rotary Club project and Mr McLean was right beside him, helping to bring the artwork to life.

Care packs being sent to our defence forces overseas at Christmas – Di and Willy Paes.

Last year, Mr Paes and Mr McLean delivered dozens of backpacks filled with stationery, lunch boxes and water bottles at Albert State School on behalf of the Rotary club.

Mr Paes also completed artwork at Maryborough's much-loved Story Bank.