Why these two top M’boro teachers are among best in state

TWO Maryborough State High School teachers been named among the best in the state.

This is after they received nominations in the Queensland College of Teachers’, Teach X Awards.

Cecilia Kovacic was a finalist in the Excellence in Teaching award and Peita Bates a finalist in the Excellence of Beginning to Teach category.

Ms Kovacic is Head of Department: Student Performance and came up with the idea of the FraserPop Pop Culture Festival to provide her Diploma of Business students with real-world experiences as part of their course.

Under Mrs Kovacic’s leadership, 100 per cent of MBSHS graduating students have received a Queensland Certificate of Education, achieved a VET qualification or Nationally Recognised Training qualification, and all who applied to university have received offers.

QCT said her commitment to boosting her students’ employment opportunities, teaching approaches and relationship building helped pupils succeed.

While Ms Kovacic wasn’t the ultimate winner, the biggest reward for her was being able to have an effect on young people’s lives and set them up for success.

“I love my job, in my opinion it is the best profession in the world.”

She said there were many other teachers at MBSHS and across Queensland who also deserved to be recognised for their teaching efforts.

According to the QCT, MBSHS teacher Peita Bates is making an invaluable contribution to the Fraser Coast as she lifts student performance and helps pupils from across the region to complete business qualifications and learn coding and robotics.

Ms Bates is passionate about pathways and real-world opportunities for her students such as maintaining her school’s VET program and introduced coding as a language and setting up virtual classrooms to provide programs to neighbouring schools.

She was also involved in creating an inter-school competition in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions and worked with the council, and local businesses to identify opportunities for students.

While she did not win, she said as teachers “we have a huge responsibility, not just to our students but to the entire Maryborough community to turn kids out that just lift the whole community.”