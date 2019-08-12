Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON BAIL: This Gympie teenager is facing serious charges, including robbery with violence and assault.
ON BAIL: This Gympie teenager is facing serious charges, including robbery with violence and assault.
Crime

Why this baby-faced teen was in court

Sherele Moody
by
12th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE teenager accused of assault and robbery in company has been released on bail.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, asked Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday to allow him to return home.

He has been on remand since May on a raft of charges, including assault, robbery in company with personal violence, unlawful possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon and other offences, relating to incidents in June and July of last year.

Justice Peter Flanagan said the teenager could return home as long as he abided by strict bail conditions.

Justice Flanagan said it was likely the young man's matters would not be dealt with for some time and he could spend more time on remand than he would be sentenced to if convicted.

NewsRegional

assault court crime gympie robbery
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    SHE'S GOT TALENT: Pole dancing mum gets big yes from judges

    premium_icon SHE'S GOT TALENT: Pole dancing mum gets big yes from judges

    TV In the preview to her appearance, Ms Sellars said she had to work hard to be physically prepared for her performance.

    Australians don’t have any emergency money

    premium_icon Australians don’t have any emergency money

    Lifestyle One in three Australians could raise $3k in a financial emergency

    VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer on the Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer on the Coast?

    Sport Top 10 personal trainers on the Fraser Coast

    IN COURT: Six people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Six people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today