Why this is the Fraser Coast's top location for weddings

FRASER Island's breathtaking beauty continues to lure loved-up couples to its shores, with the tourist mecca emerging as the region's top spot to tie the knot.

Queensland Births, Deaths and Marriages records revealed there were 76 weddings at the island destination last year, followed by 70 ceremonies in Maryborough and 67 in Urangan.

Of the 341 weddings across the region, 52 were in Hervey Bay and 37 couples said their vows at Point Vernon.

Fraser Coast region celebrant Christine Smith said Fraser Island was a winner with couples from across Australia and overseas.

"They turn it into a holiday and it's a holiday for their family and close friends as well,” she said.

"Just recently I had two weddings where the couples have come from England so they have brought family with them and friends from interstate.”

With the cost of the average Australian wedding climbing past $30,000, she is seeing people opting for weekday weddings to keep costs down.

"Being a destination like Fraser, people tend to go for a few days and they're from away and flying in, so quite often it works out - also because everybody is budget-conscious it's appealing to a lot of couples these days.”

Ms Smith said beach weddings were in demand across the Fraser Coast, including the Point Vernon foreshore and seaside locations in Urangan.

"They love the scenery, the sand, the idea of getting married barefoot; they just love it and they love the photos on the beach,” she said.

She said the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens were also popular and some people opted for restaurants in Maryborough for their special day.

Hervey Bay celebrant Carol Gray said Fraser Island and other beach destinations attracted couples looking for locations with photo potential.

"There's the beautiful backdrop of the ocean and the photography is at its peak in those areas; it's just beautiful,” she said.

Ms Gray said Maryborough boasted beautiful gardens for weddings and The Esplanade in Hervey Bay was also popular.

"I think it's the scenery; the best spots for perfect photography.”

An expert reveals: Style sins wedding guests should avoid

DON'T flash too much flesh, avoid cream at all costs and if in doubt, it's better to be overdressed than underdressed.

Wedding guests can get it horribly wrong, wardrobe-wise - and with spring ceremonies cropping up on social calendars, a manners maven says it pays to avoid standing out for the wrong reasons.

Etiquette expert Anna Musson, of The Good Manners Company, said guests should always dress to impress.

"Dressing down is disrespectful; it says you can't be bothered,” she said.

Ms Musson said it was essential to observe the dress code and not show too much skin.

"It's about the bride and groom and everything should be drawing attention to them and not drawing attention away from them,” she said.

"If you're wearing a backless playsuit, that's drawing attention to you.”

MIND YOUR MANNERS: An etiquette expert says wedding guests should never ask to swap tables at the reception. iStock

Her style don'ts for guests include denim, black and anything white or cream (strictly reserved for the bride).

She also recommended keeping shoulders covered at a day event and following the guide of the fancier the dress code, the longer the skirt length.

Dress codes can be a minefield, so if you are unsure what footwear is appropriate for a "beach chic” theme, she suggests clarifying beforehand instead of assuming thongs are acceptable.

"Check with the parents or the maid of honour; don't go to bride and groom as they have a lot on their plate,” she said.

Once you have your attire sorted, she advises guests to avoid tacky behaviour such as asking if you can bring a plus one, getting drunk, complaining or requesting to swap tables at the reception.

It is also preferable to wait for the newlyweds to leave before making an exit.

"It's bad form to leave before the hosts.” -NewsRegional

WEDDING SEASON

The most popular times to get married during the year are spring and autumn - in November and March.

June and July are the least popular months for weddings.

56% of weddings take place on Saturdays.

15% of weddings take place on Sundays.

Source: McCrindle 2015 Marriages and Weddings Report