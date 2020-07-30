Why this man now sees every stranger differently

SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE: Kidney recipient Chris Olin says a kidney transplant earlier this year has helped give him a second chance at life.

SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE: Kidney recipient Chris Olin says a kidney transplant earlier this year has helped give him a second chance at life.

SEEING a stranger in the street has taken on a new meaning for Hervey Bay's Chris Olin after he received a kidney transplant last year.

He knows the odds are slim, but now he wonders about every person he meets: could they be a family member or friend of the person who gave him a new lease on life?

With this in mind, he made a pledge to be kind to everyone he meets.

Mr Olin has battled illness for many years, starting with being diagnosed with blood cancer.

About 13 years ago he underwent a bone-marrow transplant, thanks to his brother.

Because of his illness, Chris had been taking medication for years but doctors were unsure what had caused his kidneys to fail.

He started dialysis last March and he was added to the transplant list.

Chris had plenty of living donors lined up wanting to give him the gift of a new kidney.

But his unique circumstances meant doctors wanted to wait until they found a good match.

On February 24 last year, the day arrived.

In the aftermath of the surgery, he was told his kidney had travelled some distance in a cooler and would need some time to work at full capacity.

"It didn't come quite up to the normal level of productivity," Mr Olin said.

Hervey Bay's Chris Olin with his wife Joyce Chorny.

But surprisingly, in the last two months, the kidney had ramped up a notch and has started functioning better.

"It just goes to show, it's all a dynamic system and you can have improvements even long after you expect improvements," he said.

After his surgery, he wrote a letter to the family of his donor.

Mr Olin doesn't know if he will ever meet them and he understands if they just want to move on.

But in the letter he told them that if he and his donor were so alike in blood and tissue, maybe they were similar in other ways too.

That made him think if he shared interests with his donor, he might somehow meet the family one day.

It was then he made up his mind to being nice to everyone he meets.

"It's just the weird way my mind works," he said.

Last year for his birthday, Mr Olin asked his friends and family to sign up to the donor registry.

He was hoping to get 67 people to sign up - the age he was turning.

In the end, 85 people signed up.

Now, with DonateLife Week underway, he is hoping his story will inspire others to sign up.

He said it was vital that people register and make their intentions known to their families ahead of time.

To find out more or to sign up, click here.