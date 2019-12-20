Menu
Why today is the least wonderful time of the year

by Cloe Read
20th Dec 2019 9:01 AM
MOTORISTS will today hit congestion from lunchtime as tens of thousands of people begin their Christmas holidays, RACQ has predicted.
Spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said congestion in the southeast would be heaviest for those heading north and south from Brisbane, with travellers warned to prepare for lengthy delays.

"Historic traffic data shows the Pacific Motorway south to the Gold Coast and the border and the Bruce Highway heading north will be jammed from around midday, and remain busy until well into tomorrow morning," Ms Ritchie said.

"It's likely there will be a second congestion peak on Christmas Eve as the next wave of people embark on their festive road trips.

"We see it every year, so drivers shouldn't be fooled into thinking they won't face

congestion."
Ms Ritchie also warned petrol prices would remain high across southeast Queensland and urged motorists to hold off until prices fell into the $1.40 range.

"Currently retail margins are in excess of 20c per litre, and it would be nicer at this time of year for drivers to be feeling the Christmas cheer, rather than fuel companies," she said.

