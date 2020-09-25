Why two-week wait in quarantine was worth it for newcomers

Cranbourne, Victoria locals Suzie and Philip Medlyn began preparing for their Queensland downsizing dream back in February when they purchased a home at Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay.

Cranbourne, Victoria locals Suzie and Philip Medlyn began preparing for their Queensland downsizing dream back in February when they purchased a home at Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay.

A VICTORIAN couple had to spend two weeks in quarantine before they could complete their dream of moving to Hervey Bay.

But for Suzie and Philip Medlyn, it was all worth it.

The couple, formerly of Cranbourne, began to prepare for their big move back in February.

They purchased a home at Ingenia Lifestyle in Hervey Bay and they were planning their journey.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

"We knew we didn't want endure another freezing Victorian winter so we made the jump to go interstate - looking back, we can't believe how lucky we are to not be in lockdown," Ms Medlyn said.

"It's a long drive from Victoria to Queensland and we transited through New South Wales without a hiccup, until we reached the Queensland border and they said we couldn't enter until we'd quarantined.

"This was news to us because we were busy hitting the road at the time the announcement was made so we were at a complete loss − we had been driving for days and were essentially homeless with all our belongings packed up in our truck."

After one night at a truck stop and two weeks spent quarantining in Moree, New South Wales, they were allowed to cross the border to reach their new home in Hervey Bay.

They've never looked back.

"We have family up in Queensland and when we went up to visit and had a look at Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay it just looked like paradise - the weather was beautiful, the people were genuine, the community is fantastic, and the ocean is so close by," Mrs Medlyn said.

"It's a dream - there is just so much to see and do here and when restrictions ease we will be doing all the touristy things that Hervey Bay has to offer."

Queensland has become the state of choice for older Aussies looking to downsize, according to downsizing.com.au.

A recent survey revealed an increase in searches for Queensland properties, reflecting a growing interest in interstate migration north.

Editor and researcher Mark Skelsey of downsizing.com.au said most Australians looked for a relaxing retirement - the lifestyle that offered.

"In recent months we've noticed more people viewing Queensland as the ultimate retirement location. In addition to property and retirement village, developers are reporting strong demand and sales in their Queensland communities," Mr Skelsey said.

"Current border closures are understandably making interstate movement quite difficult, but when we start to see any sign of loosening restrictions, we are likely to see an influx of retirees migrating north."