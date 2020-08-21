Why Uber Eats is a recipe for success at Bay bakery

UBER EATS: (L) Pie Pastry Paradise employee Amani Luck and manager Jayde Lange with an uber eats bag at the shop in Urangan. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR business owner Jodie Derkhout, Uber Eats coming to Hervey Bay is fantastic news.

Her business, Pie and Pastry Paradise, was approached by the service giant delivery at the end of July as it planned to expand into Hervey Bay.

The popular bakery was found to be a great match for the service.

Ms Derkhout said Pie and Pastry Paradise was familiar with delivering food, having started its own delivery service when the coronavirus crisis started.

She said moving to Uber Eats was the right move.

Prices have increased to compensate for Uber's delivery fare but Ms Derkhout reassured customers that was the price of convenience.

While the delivery service has only recently started, she was confident the service would increase business trade and predicted other eateries would experience similar results.

Ms Derkhout said options available from her business were different meals for two, reheatable food, vegan options, pie multi-packs and pastry packs.

Hervey Bay is one of four Australian cities to join the Uber Eats fold this week, alongside Wagga Wagga, Bunbury and Palmerston.

Ms Derkhout was confident more eateries would take up Uber Eats delivery as the platform rolls out across Hervey Bay.

Enzo's on the Beach, Su Jus Bar and Meemee Sushi and Chicken also offer Uber Eats delivery as of yesterday.

Other restaurants listed on the app are Tandoori Taj Indian Restaurant, Subway, McDonalds and Jetty Seafoods.