Why virus is causing a surge in cosmetic treatments

QUEENSLAND doctors have revealed that the surge in the use of teleconferencing platforms has sparked "Zoom face envy " and a rise in facial rejuvenation treatments.

While the technology has allowed people to work from home and stay connected, it has also forced them to study their own faces in comparison to colleagues and friends.

On-screen faces can be unflattering as most people ease up on primping while in their home office and rarely look their best.

Australasian Academy of Dento-Facial Aesthetics director Myles Holt, based at the Gold Coast, said spending extra time in front of screens had led to the phenomenon he has dubbed "Zoom face envy".

"Zoom face envy has come about because many Australians are now confronting the reality of what they actually look like and comparing themselves with others as they sit through yet another work teleconference or virtual catch-up," Dr Holt said.

"It seems many aren't happy with what they see and want to improve their appearance before returning to their workplaces and social gatherings, once all restrictions are fully lifted.

"As our dentists begin reopening their practices, their phones are suddenly running hot with calls from patients desperate for Botox and other rejuvenation therapies.

"Perhaps unsurprisingly, patients are not in any rush to have fillings and root canals, but they are keen on feel-good procedures after being stuck at home for weeks looking more closely than they'd like to at their own faces, day after day, lined up against the faces of their workmates and friends."

Dr Holt said demand at AADFA-member clinics was being driven by returning facial aesthetics patients who were forced to stop treatment in March, other dental patients who until now weren't interested or didn't think they needed such treatment, as well as new patients unable to go to beauty salons because such services remain shut due to ongoing safety concerns.

Dr Holt said dentists who offer facial aesthetics services were fortunate to be able to re-open faster than clinics that only do traditional dental work, some of which is still restricted because saliva and blood can be sprayed through the air and increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

"Because our dentists provide a holistic service, their patients can continue to access some oral and most skin health treatments in the one safe and convenient location and our practitioners can maintain their ongoing connection with their patients," he said.

