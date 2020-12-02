Why waste water’s not … wasted on major plantation project

A WORLD-LEADING project using waste water to irrigate a Nikenbah hardwood plantation is about to expand, with an additional 30,000 seedlings being planted.

Butchulla man Mil Marjah Thanba works on the plantation as tree planter and explained how the waste water is used.

“We’re here planting these hardwoods and the goal is, as once they start to mature, we run the waste water through here and that then clears and filters into the water table … instead of being pumped back into the ocean.

“It’s a really great project, especially us being Butchulla, sustainability is a big part of our culture. Anything to be out here working on country is an amazing opportunity.

“We have to look after the land and the ocean. We want to keep that for future generations to come.”

The current plantation field with seedlings. Photo: Stuart Fast

Fraser Coat Mayor George Seymour said work planting the 30,000 seedlings has started in the 28-hectare plantation.

“The project will prevent more than 4000kg of nutrients a year being discharged into the ocean by using excess treated effluent from the region.”

“The plantation could absorb 10,000 tonnes of carbon over 15 years which will help Council offset it carbon footprint and cut greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere.

“That’s good for the environment and good for the Great Barrier Reef.

“It is anticipated that the planting and installation of irrigation equipment will be finished by January 2021, weather permitting.”