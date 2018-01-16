Why water turned yellow in Maryborough

A BROKEN water main was believed to be the cause of discoloured water in Maryborough on the weekend.

Some residents reported their tap water had a brown or yellow tinge while others had reduced water pressure or no water at all.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Fraser Coast Regional Council said the broken water main was repaired on Sunday, January 14.

It is understood the burst water main was on the corner of Alice St and Lennox St.

Wide Bay Water and Waste Services director Peter Care said it was important to report any water discolouration to Council officers.

"If discoloured water is coming from taps, residents can report it to the council call centre on 1300 794 929 at any timed we will investigate," he said.