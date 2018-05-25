Why we should all learn to apply a pressure bandage

JUST minutes after he was bitten by an eastern brown snake, former Maryborough man Aaron Bryant was dead.



According to Roy McGrath, venom would have trickled into a surface vein under his skin before soon entering the lymphatic system and being distributed through his bloodstream, leading to organ failure.



It's a gruesome scenario but the snake-catcher said while staying away from snakes altogether was the best option, there were some steps people could take to better their chance of survival post snake-bite.



Most importantly, he believes every person should be trained in applying a compression bandage to stem the flow of venom to other parts of the body.



He said the limb should be kept perfectly still while an ambulance was called.



While the snake which inflicted the fatal bite on Mr Bryant was a juvenile, Mr McGrath said brown snakes were as deadly as they would ever be from the moment they hatched.



"Even with a broken fang, one only has to scratch you and you are 'venomated'," he said Always get yourself to hospital."



He also said all snakes, venomous or not, would bite.



"Carpet snakes will bite too and while they might be harmless, you need a tetanus shot," Mr McGrath said



"They hunt vermin so they carry all sorts of germs and disease."



