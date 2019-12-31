Why we should make our toilets a tourist attraction

In sanitary splendour with sparkling cubicles and showers, the toilets at Newdegate, on the edge of the wheat belt between Lake Grace and Lake King, is "on the map" for travellers.

AN AMUSING poem on a brick wall in a small town in West Australia shows how a fancy public toilet can become a tourist attraction in its own right.

However the gleaming comfort stop, sparkling at night with waterfall lights, had an embarrassing episode during construction in 2002.

In a panel of rhyming verse displayed prominently, the poem tells of the embarrassing furore when the almost-completed and eagerly anticipated splendid toilet block had to be knocked down.

Sub-contractors protests that the concrete slab base was too thin had been ignored – until the building inspector rolled up for a final check.

A bulldozer rolled in and portable loos were placed at the site in the middle of the town. A lengthy wait endured before the toilets could be flushed proudly but the pride has endured with townsfolk taking a keen interest in maintaining high standards.

Grateful comments from travellers are posted on the walls beside phone numbers to call if anything should be found amiss.

In Maryborough, outstanding dunnies Down Under are being evaluated by a small committee that plans to make the embellishment of the city’s town hall green toilets a community project in 2020.

Wanderings in Australia and New Zealand can lift the lid on many fine examples of loos where imaginative citizens aim high.

Inspirational is the South Island town of Wanaka, where townsfolk have a 3D Roman mural to amuse patrons at their convenience.

In the town of Kawakawa, five hours north of Auckland, a dazzling dunny display of murals and mosaics has been created by a reclusive Austrian artist who relocated to the New Zealand bush.

The masterpiece draws more than 250,000 tourists a year.

T he poem

They sat around the chambers discussing what to do

Then someone moved a motion that “we ought to build a loo”

Ian stuck his hand up and said “That would be great

If you want to make a dunny we’ll build at Newdegate.”

The motion was agreed on; there were meetings quite a few,

And planning soon got underway to give the town a loo.

Ross Hall won the contract and swung right into action

To build this fancy dunny would be a good attraction.

Tourists would come flocking from all around the state

Drop in to relieve themselves on the loo at Newdegate.

With the building near completion the inspector had a look

He said “I’m very sorry boys, this building’s pretty crook.

“The concrete pad’s not good enough, I know it’s quite a pain,

”You’ll have to knock it over and start it all again.”

This made the locals angry, it’s all about red tape

Oh what a waste of money when it’s really hard to make.

The leaning tower of Pisa is something quite unique,

This is just a dunny where you stop to have a leak.

Think of all the tourists that will flock from round the state

To see the leaning dunny in the town of Newdegate.

But the engineer was stubborn and stood the case alone,

Said “Someone will be killed while sitting on the throne.”

With the councillors all watching, they really had to frown,

The demolition crew arrived and knocked the building down.

Now they’ve for a portable to try to bridge the gap,

In case some passing tourist decides he wants a crap.

Plans are underway now for a pad six inches thick,

They’ll make the concrete really strong before they lay a brick,

This loo will last forever, it’ll stand up tall and straight,

And make the locals really proud in the town of Newdegate. – By Pat O’Neill.