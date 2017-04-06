27°
News

Why we soured on Sizzler as more close their doors

Benedict Brook | 5th Apr 2017 7:35 AM Updated: 6th Apr 2017 8:25 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than three decades after the first Sizzler restaurant opened in Australia two of the remaining few outlets will close this weekend.

The once-iconic buffet joint will shut its Brookside restaurant in Brisbane and another in Sydney's Kogarah this weekend, leaving just one left in NSW.

The company behind Sizzler insists it is not exiting Australia - or running down its premises in readiness for closure - but has admitted it is no longer investing in the group. At least not here, anyway.

Sizzler is going gangbusters in Asia, where diners apparently can't get enough of the Australian-owned, all-American chain.
 

Sizzler&#39;s Bundaberg restaurant shut down after 25 years.
Sizzler's Bundaberg restaurant shut down after 25 years. Mike Knott BUN090117SIZZLER5

What's undeniable is that if you're a fan of warm buffets, cold salad bars - and the 1990s in general - in Australia, there are fewer and fewer places to enjoy them here.

Sizzler restaurants in Carindale, Toowong and Bundaberg have all closed their doors in recent months, and by next week there will be just 16 Sizzlers left - 11 of those in the chain's Queensland heartland and just one in NSW, in Campbelltown.

Chase Watson, a retail worker from Mortdale in Sydney's south, recently dined at the soon-to-close Kogarah Sizzler. But he's not mourning its closure.

"The first time I went to Sizzler, I absolutely loved it," he tells news.com.au.

"The second time, the service got a bit slack and the third - and last time - it was just terrible.

"The pumpkin soup didn't taste like pumpkins, the Solo drink was watery and tasted nowhere near like Solo and I had the spaghetti bolognaise and there was hair in it.

"I didn't eat anything from there that day."

To the many similar complaints on social media, Sizzler has stated that it is "disappointed" that the service wasn't up to "our usual standard".

 

NOT EXCITING ENOUGH

University of Melbourne trends expert Dr Lauren Rosewarne said Australians had become "almost religious" about where they eat but the reason Sizzler had fallen out of favour was simple.

"We've become passionate - if not even evangelical - about provenance of ingredients and the cult-like status of celebrity culinary figures. Places like Sizzler have a diminishing role in such a landscape."

We wanted more excitement with our dinner, she said, and craved new initiatives like pop up restaurants and food trucks.

Sizzler on the Sunshine Coast is one of 11 left in Queensland.
Sizzler on the Sunshine Coast is one of 11 left in Queensland. Contributed

Francis Loughran, Managing Director of food consultancy firm Future Food, said Sizzler was a brand of its time and stuck in the past.

"Sizzler created friendly family restaurants that represented value for money, great service and easy parking.
"But the market changed and the customers who visit Sizzler is shrinking."

Mr Loughran said the family dining market was now far more competitive, with options unheard of in Sizzler's heyday. Gourmet burgers, spicy Vietnamese, posh schnitzels, healthy choices, pub food and even supermarket grab-and-go meals were all tempting people away.

Sizzler had become boring, he said, with customers suffering from never changing 'menu fatigue'.

One-time customer Mr Watson agreed. "It was looking cold, there wasn't much change about it and the food was always the same. I think buffet places are past their sell-by-date. Nowadays, I prefer Italian and Chinese restaurants."

A series of well publicised food safety scares have also hurt.
 

THE ROLE OF KFC
But perhaps the main reason Sizzler Australia is not looking so hot is because the chain's owner, Brisbane-based Collins Foods, has bigger fish - or rather chicken - to fry.

Collins' is one of KFC's key Australian franchises, owning hundreds of outlets. The firm's most recent half-year results show its KFC stores booking revenue of $250 million, with earnings up to $34 million. It's profit margin was a healthy 17 per cent.

In contrast, revenue at Sizzler was down 11 per cent on the previous half with earnings of just $2.7 million. Profit margins were far slimmer than KFC, at just 8.6 per cent. In 2015, the company wrote down the value of Sizzler by $37.5 million.

In its November investor presentation, Collins Foods was keen to point out that earnings were up at the chain and Australian sales were "better than expected".
 

Paul Braven

Collins Foods told news.com.au while it had closed a "small number" of stores this year as leases ran out, "each closure was based on an independent assessment of that restaurant's performance and the ongoing suitability of the location."

Sizzler is owned by the same company that runs hundreds of KFC fast food outlets. KFC makes far more money than Sizzler.

"Collins Foods Limited remains committed to the Sizzler brand and has no plans to close the Sizzler chain," the company said. It was "actively supporting" the remaining stores and staff "who work hard to provide a fabulous and unique experience".

The company said "operational activity" - such as store maintenance - would continue. Yet, in November, the company reiterated that "no further growth capital has been invested," in Australian Sizzler stores.

While it talked up its new KFC stores in both Australia and Germany, Sizzler Australia didn't even warrant a mention as one of the firm's priorities.


SIZZLER SHANGHAI

This will sadden Vasudha Chandra, who has remained loyal to the brand.

"I've been going to Sizzler for more than 20 years and have many great memories of meals there with family and friends.

It was casual dining that was easy, filling and good value," she told news.com.au.

"I especially enjoyed the trademark cheesy bread. I don't know what went wrong, but I'm devastated that the decision was made to close more Sizzler restaurants rather than fix the problems."

If Ms Chandra does want to continue to enjoy Sizzler she may need to head to Shanghai rather than Sydney. It's Asia where Sizzler's focus is now.

Revenue at its stores in Thailand and China is up 15 per cent, Collins Foods says, as diners lap up the Australian-owned, all-American eating experience.

But closer to home, can Sizzler be saved? Future Food's Mr Loughran has his doubts.

"Sizzler was established in the family market many years ago and it became part of the suburbs and shopping centres with long leases. But the world around them in eating and dining has changed dramatically," he said.

"To survive, they would have to consider the brand value of Sizzler and in my opinion Sizzler no longer reflects what the customer wants in a modern family restaurant today."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  business sizzler

Bull leads police, council and firies on 5 hr chase in Bay

Bull leads police, council and firies on 5 hr chase in Bay

POLICE, council workers and Queensland Fire and Emergency crews had an interesting night in Hervey Bay after discovering a bull making his way around town.

"The grief never ends" A lost son helps strangers

Olwen Schubert helps other parents come to terms with losing a child.

How the death of Christian Schubert is changing lives

Indigenous group want millions for Fraser Isl compensation

New signs to be erected at entry points to K'gari (Fraser Island) - Butchulla elders (L) Gayle Minniecon, Joyce Bonner, Jan Williams, Christine Royan (Sec. Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation) and Shirley Blake

Butchelle people gained native title rights three years ago.

DEPUTY MAYOR: What your candidates would do differently

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers.

The deputy position will be voted on April 12.

Local Partners

Think graffiti is all bad? Nope. It's a form of modern art

As part of National Youth Week, a graffiti workshop was run to encourage young people to explore this style of art.

New president takes position at local Probus Club

The Mixed Probus Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month.

The club will celebrate its 15th birthday this year.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

Why not take the kids to the cinema?

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show celebrating its 2000th episode next week.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

TV golden girl flies from US to rough it out in Rocky flood

FRONT LINE: Channel 7 Sunrise's newsreader Natalie Barr reporting on the Rockhampton floods from Quay St, Depot Hill.

Southern media have swarmed Rockhampton to report on the Fitzroy

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!