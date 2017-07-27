Why we're the best whale watching destination

Visitors get up close with the whales on board Spirit of Hervey Bay.

THESE photos prove exactly why Hervey Bay is the whale-watching capital of Australia.

Contrary to some views about it being too early in the season, the gentle giants have already chosen to play in the Bay.

Freedom Whale Watch & Dive Charters owner Sue Reid said pods of whales were taking advantage of our perfect winter weather, with an estimated 40 whales already in the region.

With travellers from all over the world jumping on board whale watching charters for intimate experience with the giants of sea, Ms Reid said nowhere else compared to here.

"We have the protection and the safe shallows of the Bay mean less predators making the whales relaxed around the boat," she said.

Great tail. Spirit of Hervey Bay

"It's not the case in open waters, you may see them (whales) but we have close encounters and an interactive whale watching experience.

"We have people from south and even Alaska, Canada and New Zealand saying this is the best."

Ms Reid's comments come a fortnight after a Brisbane company claimed it boasted the best whale-watching destination.

Brisbane Whale Watching said there was "no better place to observe the mighty humpback" than Moreton Bay, but Hervey Bay operators fought back.

Up close and personal with the whales. MARK SEABURY

Ms Reid said the early part of the season allowed operators and tourists to witness the inquisitive mammals show off for longer than what is usually expected later in the season.

"They wave, roll on their backs, they're really showing off because they're not competing like they do later in the season," Ms Reid said.

A cute yearling whale captured the attention of it's audience when it waved back at whale watchers on a recent trip in the Bay.

Whale watchers are captured leaning over to wave at a whale and it's baby as they swim close to the Hervey Bay Whale Watch boat on Monday.

Deck hand Sam Peaker said it was a special moment for everyone on board.

"I got everyone to whistle and wave and then the whale laid on it's side and started waving back," Sam said.

"There has been a lot of whale action which is great to see this early in the season."

Sam said they were treated to a visit from about 14 whales during a trip on Monday morning.

"We hadn't even covered all the pods," he said.

Sam's dad John Peaker is the new owner of the business following Jill and Brian Perry's sale of the business earlier in July.