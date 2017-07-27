26°
News

Why we're the best whale watching destination

Amy Formosa
| 27th Jul 2017 2:54 PM Updated: 3:00 PM
Visitors get up close with the whales on board Spirit of Hervey Bay.
Visitors get up close with the whales on board Spirit of Hervey Bay. Spirit of Hervey Bay

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THESE photos prove exactly why Hervey Bay is the whale-watching capital of Australia.

Contrary to some views about it being too early in the season, the gentle giants have already chosen to play in the Bay.

Freedom Whale Watch & Dive Charters owner Sue Reid said pods of whales were taking advantage of our perfect winter weather, with an estimated 40 whales already in the region.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

With travellers from all over the world jumping on board whale watching charters for intimate experience with the giants of sea, Ms Reid said nowhere else compared to here.

"We have the protection and the safe shallows of the Bay mean less predators making the whales relaxed around the boat," she said.

 

Great tail.
Great tail. Spirit of Hervey Bay

"It's not the case in open waters, you may see them (whales) but we have close encounters and an interactive whale watching experience.

"We have people from south and even Alaska, Canada and New Zealand saying this is the best."

Ms Reid's comments come a fortnight after a Brisbane company claimed it boasted the best whale-watching destination.

Brisbane Whale Watching said there was "no better place to observe the mighty humpback" than Moreton Bay, but Hervey Bay operators fought back.

 

Up close and personal with the whales.
Up close and personal with the whales. MARK SEABURY

Ms Reid said the early part of the season allowed operators and tourists to witness the inquisitive mammals show off for longer than what is usually expected later in the season.

"They wave, roll on their backs, they're really showing off because they're not competing like they do later in the season," Ms Reid said.

A cute yearling whale captured the attention of it's audience when it waved back at whale watchers on a recent trip in the Bay.

Whale watchers are captured leaning over to wave at a whale and it's baby as they swim close to the Hervey Bay Whale Watch boat on Monday.

Deck hand Sam Peaker said it was a special moment for everyone on board.

"I got everyone to whistle and wave and then the whale laid on it's side and started waving back," Sam said.

"There has been a lot of whale action which is great to see this early in the season."

Sam said they were treated to a visit from about 14 whales during a trip on Monday morning.

"We hadn't even covered all the pods," he said.

Sam's dad John Peaker is the new owner of the business following Jill and Brian Perry's sale of the business earlier in July.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwhales fraser coast hervey bay whales whale watching

How every job in Australia is going to change

How every job in Australia is going to change

Bad news if you are a manager, better news if you are a worker.

JB Hi-Fi is ready to reopen in Hervey Bay at a new location

JB HiFi opening in Hervey Bay - (Front L) Nick Dresens (store mgr) and Abraham Baumon (2ic) and staff take a break from stacking shelves in readiness for todays (Friday) opening. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

It's in-line with the franchise's fifth birthday.

Maryborough Speedway to host Australian karting title

Karting: Maryborough's Ashleigh Moller in action.

"We've been working on this since the Queensland titles in October."

Crew out called to spider bite, but it was something else

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

An ambulance crew was called out to a suspected spider bite.

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

The Block's family home rescue mission

RENO show's new concept – relocating and restoring crumbling heritage homes – proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $365,000

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 7 $790,000

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town