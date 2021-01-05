Menu
The Eye on the Reef app contains a mapping feature that works outside of mobile range to pinpoint the user's location to show what zone they're in and what fishing activities are allowed there. Photo: Contributed
Why Wide Bay fishers should download this zoning app

Geordi Offord
5th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Reef authorities are calling on recreational fishers to download a free marine parks zoning app before visiting the Great Barrier Reef this year.

The free Eye on the Reef app contains a mapping feature that works outside of mobile range to pinpoint the user’s location to show what zone they’re in and what fishing activities are allowed there.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority acting General Manager Richard Quincey said the free app, chart plotters, and free zoning maps could all be used to help boaties know the rules out on the water.

“We want everyone to have a great time out on the water this year — by following the rules you contribute to Reef health and avoid the penalties that apply for breaking the rules,” he said.

“Before leaving home, fishers should download the Eye on the Reef app to help plan their fishing or boating trips to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. Chart plotters and free maps are also useful tools.

“On-water and aerial compliance patrols will be operating day and night these holidays, particularly at known illegal fishing hot spots. Anyone caught fishing in a no-take green zone can expect a $2220 fine.

“While most fishers do the right thing, even a small amount of illegal fishing can have serious impacts on Reef health — particularly when coupled with coral bleaching and cyclones.”

For more information about the app visit the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority website.

Any suspected illegal activity can be reported to 24-hour free hotline 1800 380 048, or online.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are partners in the Reef Joint Field Management Program: a 40-year program dedicated to protecting the Great Barrier Reef.

