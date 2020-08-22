Why worrying Coast intersection won’t get lights any time soon

Residents voted the intersection at Boat Harbour Drive and Main St the worst in the region.

Residents voted the intersection at Boat Harbour Drive and Main St the worst in the region.

WHAT'S the worst intersection on the Fraser Coast?

We asked Chronicle readers and out of more than 100 replies, the overwhelming response was the corner of Main St and Boat Harbour Dve.

The majority of readers who voted for the worst intersection in the region said they would like to see a set of lights installed there.

The Chronicle asked the State Government if a set of four-way traffic lights was on the cards.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the intersection was monitored closely for safety and efficiency but "such a project would require a significant redesign of the road layout".

"We will continue to monitor the intersection and consider potential upgrades," they said

A Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesperson said the intersection was under the control of the Department of Transport and Main Roads but the two organisations met regularly to discuss the performance of intersections including Boat Harbour Drive and Main St.

Residents voted the intersection at Boat Harbour Drive and Main St the worst in the region.

"The intersection accommodates a large number of vehicle movements each day," they said.

"The round-a-bout configuration has maintained an efficient management of the traffic to date.

"At present the focus of the TMR has been on improving safety at intersections along Booral Road and Dundowran Road where speeds and traffic volumes are higher."