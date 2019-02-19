Sam Wood blasts Jetstar in stunning rant

'Seriously, who in their right mind would fly Jetstar?’ Wood asks his followers. Picture: @samjameswood

FORMER Bachelor Sam Wood has lashed out at Jetstar after he and wife Snezana Wood were delayed at Hobart airport after their flight was cancelled.

The celebrity couple was travelling with their one-year-old baby Willow and Snezana's daughter Eve, 13, on Sunday.

After the family was forced to wait for their flight to Melbourne in a busy terminal, Wood took to Instagram Stories to rage against the airline to his 269,000 followers.

"Seriously why would anyone in their right mind fly this airline?" he said.

"Six hour delay, no comms (communication), condescending staff that, to be frank, were a little incompetent and then completely unapologetic."

He said baby Willow was also unwell, which made matters worse.

"Sick baby, pregnant mumma, cranky teenager," he added. "Safe to say dad's lost the plot."

Little Willow wasn't feeling her best. Picture: @samjameswood

Snezana tries to keep Willow occupied. Picture: @samjameswood

Wood posted photos with the caption "@jetstaraustralia NEVER again" and said the family managed to return home to Melbourne on a Virgin Australia flight.

A spokesman for Jetstar said the flight from Hobart to Melbourne was cancelled due to an engineering fault with the aircraft, which required a replacement part to be flown in.

"We apologise for the delay while our engineers worked to fix the issue, and we provided all our customers with alternative fights on Qantas and Jetstar to get everyone moving as quickly as possible," the spokesman said.

The travel troubles come just weeks after the couple, who found love on the 2015 season of The Bachelor, revealed they were expecting their second child together.

A six hour delay was as much as Sam and Snez could bear. Picture: @samjameswood

"We are very excited to announce that we are expecting another beautiful little baby," Wood wrote on Facebook earlier this month.

"Snez is seriously starting to show and it's a little hard to keep the secret any longer."

But he said on Instagram there probably wouldn't be a big gender reveal.

"I know that a lot of people do beautiful reveals of baby genders and they're having a baby, and don't get me wrong I think that's really cute, and maybe because this is number two or really number three, that we don't get to as much effort anymore," he said.

The family had some regrets about their airline choice. Picture: @samjameswood

"The reason we did it now is because we posted a photo on Instagram and about 500 people have gone 'omg Snez are you pregnant?'."

The couple welcomed baby Willow in October 2017.