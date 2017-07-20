It felt like 3.6 degrees last night!

Winter is coming...no really it is

Maryborough's sugarcane crush to be later and smaller

YOU may have reached for an extra blanket in the early hours of Thursday with temperatures dropping to single digits across the region.

Hervey Bay dropped to a chilly 6.4 degrees which had an apparent temperature of 4.5 degrees at 4.30am.

Since then it's warmed up to 9 degrees at 6am.

It was a similar story in Maryborough with 6.7 degrees and an apparent temperature of a chilly 3.6 degrees at 5.30am, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The cold weather is expected to last until Friday due to a weather system from the west bringing dry, windy and cooler conditions to the Fraser Coast with below average minimum temperatures.

What's your favourite winter warmer? Join the discussion and tell us below.