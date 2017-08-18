Why you should always check your mirrors

CHECK FIRST: Cyclist Laraine Fullerton was hospitalised on Monday when a driver suddenly opened their door in front of her.

IF SOMEONE had bothered checking their mirrors, 70-year-old cyclist Laraine Fullerton wouldn't be covered in severe bruises and cuts.

The Hervey Bay retiree was on her morning bike ride along Torquay Rd on Monday when suddenly a cyclist's nightmare became a reality - a parked car's door flung open right infront of her.

"I remember hearing myself scream, I realised there was nowhere I could go,” she said.

"Then came the massive bang.”

Ms Fullerton collided with the driver's side door at speed and within seconds was covered in blood from cuts to her face.

"I was crumpled up under the door, I didn't want to move in case I had broken something,” she said.

"There was blood running down my face, I was a bit weepy and a bit spaced out.”

"All I could hear was a man saying 'I'm sorry'.”

She was rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital where doctors glued together a cut on her face and treated her bruising. The accident occured on the morning the Fraser Coast was covered in a blanket of fog but Ms Fullerton said that wasn't to blame.

At the time she was wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket and her bike's front and rear flashing lights were on.

"If they had checked their side mirrors, I wouldn't look like this right now,” Ms Fullerton said after he doctor's visit.

"Drivers need to think and check before opening their doors, people can be seriously injured or killed by this sort of thing.”

Doctors have told Ms Fullerton to expect more bruising to develop over the coming days, but the terrifying experience hasn't discouraged her from getting back on the bike.

"I have to take the bike in to get fixed, but it's not going to stop me,” she said.

"Cycling is what keeps me healthy.”