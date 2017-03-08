Why you should buy a house right now on the Fraser Coast

THINKING of buying a home on the Fraser Coast? Now may be the perfect time.

The Fraser Coast has the cheapest property with the best future price growth prospects in Australia, according to a nationally recognised real estate analyst.

Terry Ryder from Hotspotting chose the Fraser Coast as the cheapest region with the most promising future above other strong contenders; Launceston in Tasmania, Armidale, The Mitchell Shire in Victoria and Albury-Wodonga on the New South Wales/Victoria border.

Looking ahead to the prospects of the region, Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said the area "had a lot going for it".

"There are major infrastructure projects including $800 million to be spent on new solar farms, the $660 million Mary Harbour development, $240 Prescare facility in Maryborough," Cr Loft said.

"As well as aged care facilities in Hervey Bay, $40 million Hervey Bay Hospital expansion and road works which are attracting activity and economic investment."

So if the region is set to boom, why is our property so cheap?

Fraser Coast real estate agent for Re/Max Adam Kratzmann said it was related to a lack of development in the early 2000s.

"We have seen great affordability because we really haven't secured quality development in great numbers for some time which is what investors look for in an area to judge future capital growth," Mr Kratzmann said.

Mr Kratzmann said while property prices in the region had remained almost stagnant for the last 10 years, rent had increased during that time.

"What we have seen though is continuously growing demand for rental property and not a great deal of supply into the market over those 10 years," Mr Kratzmann said.

"This has pushed rents up by around 25 to 30%."

The real estate agent said the increased rental prices was actually a good thing for development in the region, and it encouraged people to buy their own homes.

"We have first home owner and other grants helping people into their first home," Mr Kratzmann said.

"This has had a significant impact on the building industry as you would no doubt see a copious amount of new building happening in Hervey Bay."