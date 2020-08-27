Menu
Humpback whale breaching, Hervey Bay, Queensland, Australia
Why you should wear purple tomorrow

Jessica Cook
27th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
FRASER COAST residents are being called on to "wear it purple" on Friday.

Tomorrow is the 10th annual Wear it Purple day to raise awareness and create opportunity for young LGBTQI+ people.

This year's theme is "we are the change" and envisions the importance of encouragement, empowerment and emphasis on making effective change for LGBTQI+ folks and all minority groups.

This is a message being supported by the Hervey Bay Headspace team who are inviting all members of the public to drop into the office dressed in purple.

Whoever comes into the Pialba office dressed in the most creative purple outfits and gets a picture in front of their crazy purple wall will win a whale watching gift voucher valued at $285.

