Why you shouldn't touch bats

FRASER Coast residents are reminded to keep away from bats as their population is set to surge.

While the risk of getting an infection from a bat is low, Wide Bay Public Health Unit Director Dr Margaret Young said handling bats came with a risk of injury and risk of exposure to Australian Bat Lyssavirus (ABL).

"This is the time of the year when bats seek ripening fruit from people's gardens and people may find injured or distressed flying foxes,” Dr Young said.

"It is important that we respect the essential role of bats in our local ecosystem and not try to touch bats or interfere in any way.

"It is never advisable to handle a bat unless you are trained, vaccinated with rabies vaccine, and appropriately protected.

"Any bite or scratch from any bat, microbat or flying fox is considered as something that potentially exposes a person to ABL.”

Any person who discovers an injured or trapped bat should call their local wildlife group.

"Anyone who does experience a bite or scratch from a bat should wash the wound immediately and seek medical advice,” Dr Young said.

"An effective clean involves five minutes of washing the wound thoroughly with soap and water. If available an antiseptic with anti-virus action such as povidine-iodine or alcohol should be applied.

"It is vital to seek urgent medical attention so you can be assessed for the need to start a course of rabies vaccination. A tetanus shot may also be required.”

Parents should also ensure their children never go near or handle bats, whether they are dead or alive.