Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Allweld Manufacturing apprentice Layla Youngberry.
Allweld Manufacturing apprentice Layla Youngberry.
Careers

Why young M'boro apprentices have reason to smile

Carlie Walker
23rd Jul 2020 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR a year, Layla Youngberry has been working as an apprentice at Allweld Manufacturing.

The 18-year-old will soon be joined by others after the State Government announced funding for the enterprise in Maryborough on Wednesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited the Allweld's manufacturing premises in Maryborough to announce the company would receive support to assist its expansion and diversification.

The assistance will allow Allweld to enter a new growth phase and increase its workforce by more than 40 per cent over the next four years, with 12 more full-time equivalent roles to be added to its existing 27, including new apprenticeships.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Allweld apprentice Layla Youngberry and Allweld owner Andrew Shilleto.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Allweld apprentice Layla Youngberry and Allweld owner Andrew Shilleto.

Ms Youngberry, an apprentice auto-electrician, was one of the workers who met the premier on Wednesday.

She said she was enjoying working at the business.

Photos
View Gallery

Ms Youngberry originally wanted to be a mechanic but saw the apprenticeship at Allweld's advertised and thought it looked really interesting.

She said it was great to see the premier visiting regional areas.

More Stories

apprentice fcbusiness fcjobs fcpolitics maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whales bringing boat harbour businesses back from brink

        premium_icon Whales bringing boat harbour businesses back from brink

        News ‘I wasn’t sure what was going to happen’

        Premier’s big jobs announcement in M’boro

        premium_icon Premier’s big jobs announcement in M’boro

        Politics Why Annastacia Palaszczuk is in town

        Premier pledges to ‘hunt down’ quarantine dodgers

        premium_icon Premier pledges to ‘hunt down’ quarantine dodgers

        Health Almost 200 visitors have vanished without a trace

        All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        premium_icon All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        Breaking See what the collapse means for you