Why young M'boro apprentices have reason to smile

FOR a year, Layla Youngberry has been working as an apprentice at Allweld Manufacturing.

The 18-year-old will soon be joined by others after the State Government announced funding for the enterprise in Maryborough on Wednesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited the Allweld's manufacturing premises in Maryborough to announce the company would receive support to assist its expansion and diversification.

The assistance will allow Allweld to enter a new growth phase and increase its workforce by more than 40 per cent over the next four years, with 12 more full-time equivalent roles to be added to its existing 27, including new apprenticeships.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Allweld apprentice Layla Youngberry and Allweld owner Andrew Shilleto.

Ms Youngberry, an apprentice auto-electrician, was one of the workers who met the premier on Wednesday.

She said she was enjoying working at the business.

Ms Youngberry originally wanted to be a mechanic but saw the apprenticeship at Allweld's advertised and thought it looked really interesting.

She said it was great to see the premier visiting regional areas.