Why young people are flocking back to the church

IF YOU think church is an old-fashioned concept, Leighton Johannesen wants you to think again.

The ministry director at Hervey Bay Baptist Church said young adults were one of the fastest growing groups in the congregation.

He said since he took on the role two years ago, the number of young adults, which he classes as between school-leaver age and late 20s, had grown from four to more than 50.

Importantly, he said, only one young church member had left in that time.

While this is obviously good news for the church, Mr Johannesen said it was positive for the broader community as well.

He said many of the young church members had moved to Hervey Bay for work and the church community was a driving force behind their decision to stay.

“A lot of young people move here and they don’t know anyone,” he said.

“The church is where they find family and friends.

“I have seen people move here and if it wasn’t for the church, I think 80 per cent of them would leave.”

The most recently available data, from the National Church Life Survey, says people in the 20-39 age bracket account for 21 per cent of the church, compared with 34 per cent of the general population.

The average age of church attendees, the data says, is 53, with people in the 70-plus age group accounting for 25 per cent of church attendees.

This age group represents just 12 per cent of the general population.

Mr Johannesen said his church’s 600-strong congregation featured a strong contingent of older people but there was a spread of ages and generations.

The children’s and youth programs were thriving, he said, and the Fraser Coast’s ability to attract medical and teaching professionals meant many young workers came along each week.