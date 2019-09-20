Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zack Walthall.
Zack Walthall.
News

Determination the key for getting life back from meth

Jessica Lamb
by
20th Sep 2019 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ZACK Walthall knew what he had to do and he did it.

It took the Hervey Bay man a few tries but Zack, 25, graduated the Bayside Transformations rehabilitation program this year to beat his methamphetamine addiction.

From being introduced to meth on weekends by a cousin at 16, his habit eventually landed him in prison.

For Zack's second stint behind bars, he was clean for 10 months and decided it was time to get help.

"I knew I was pretty far gone," he said.

"I think now I have regained control and there was a point I lost all control in all areas of my life, getting my family back was a big one.

"I also got myself back again."

He attended the Hervey Bay rehabilitation centre in 2016 and after a few false starts, the third time stuck.

Now living on the Gold Coast, Zack hopes to find work and study to finish high school.

More Stories

Show More
addiction bayside transformations fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay rehabiliation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ROARING VISIT: M'boro players mix with idols

    premium_icon ROARING VISIT: M'boro players mix with idols

    News For Maryborough State High School, partnering with the Brisbane Roar is already paying dividends.

    EVENTS: Top things to do this weekend

    premium_icon EVENTS: Top things to do this weekend

    News Don't miss Maryborough's Open House and Open Gardens

    CLIMATE STRIKE: 'Not just for long-haired ferals'

    premium_icon CLIMATE STRIKE: 'Not just for long-haired ferals'

    News 'I'm worried about the future of the planet'