Determination the key for getting life back from meth

ZACK Walthall knew what he had to do and he did it.

It took the Hervey Bay man a few tries but Zack, 25, graduated the Bayside Transformations rehabilitation program this year to beat his methamphetamine addiction.

From being introduced to meth on weekends by a cousin at 16, his habit eventually landed him in prison.

For Zack's second stint behind bars, he was clean for 10 months and decided it was time to get help.

"I knew I was pretty far gone," he said.

"I think now I have regained control and there was a point I lost all control in all areas of my life, getting my family back was a big one.

"I also got myself back again."

He attended the Hervey Bay rehabilitation centre in 2016 and after a few false starts, the third time stuck.

Now living on the Gold Coast, Zack hopes to find work and study to finish high school.