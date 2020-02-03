Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay Archers - pres. Randall Wellings on the field archery course.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Wide Bay Archers - pres. Randall Wellings on the field archery course.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Sport

Wide Bay Archers on target for success

BRENDAN BOWERS
3rd Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARCHERY: For local archer Randall Wellings and Wide Bay Archers president, the announcement that the national field archery championships are to be held on the Fraser Coast is July is yet another string to the bow of the club.

The former world champion knows that archers from around Australia and New Zealand will converge on the Susan River club aiming to secure national success.

Wellings won the world title in field archery in 1998.

He expects a field of about 150 archers to attend.

“I believe the club was awarded the national titles due to the facilities we have available here,” he said.

Welling who has shot on many different ranges believes that the Wide Bay range is the best in the State.

The club currently has about 100 members who mainly shoot on the indoor range.

“I am arranging some shoots for our members to get used to the field archery format,” he said.

The club will also be hosting an invitational event during the first week of June for archers to acclimatise to the conditions at the club.

“It will be a great opportunity for the archers to have a look at our club and the Fraser Coast while they are here,” Wellings said.

The club believes there is potential to grow the sport on the Fraser Coast with weekly ‘Have a Go’ nights held every Tuesday with league nights on Wednesdays.

“Our indoor range is going gangbusters,” Wellings said.

We are receiving that much interest that we may need to expand to another night.”

The club also hosts a shoot every second Saturday for members.

Wellings is encouraging people that are interested to come and give it a go,

For further information go to the club’s Facebook page for details.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PICTURES: Crews fight fire at Bay office block

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Crews fight fire at Bay office block

        News Two key fires were brought under control across the Fraser Coast over the weekend

        Chaotic police chase after alleged baseball bat attack

        premium_icon Chaotic police chase after alleged baseball bat attack

        News A police chase sparked by an alleged attack with a baseball bat came to an end

        Cashless welfare card plan condemned

        Cashless welfare card plan condemned

        Politics The gov is under attack for wanting to broaden the cashless card