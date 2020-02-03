Wide Bay Archers on target for success

ARCHERY: For local archer Randall Wellings and Wide Bay Archers president, the announcement that the national field archery championships are to be held on the Fraser Coast is July is yet another string to the bow of the club.

The former world champion knows that archers from around Australia and New Zealand will converge on the Susan River club aiming to secure national success.

Wellings won the world title in field archery in 1998.

He expects a field of about 150 archers to attend.

“I believe the club was awarded the national titles due to the facilities we have available here,” he said.

Welling who has shot on many different ranges believes that the Wide Bay range is the best in the State.

The club currently has about 100 members who mainly shoot on the indoor range.

“I am arranging some shoots for our members to get used to the field archery format,” he said.

The club will also be hosting an invitational event during the first week of June for archers to acclimatise to the conditions at the club.

“It will be a great opportunity for the archers to have a look at our club and the Fraser Coast while they are here,” Wellings said.

The club believes there is potential to grow the sport on the Fraser Coast with weekly ‘Have a Go’ nights held every Tuesday with league nights on Wednesdays.

“Our indoor range is going gangbusters,” Wellings said.

We are receiving that much interest that we may need to expand to another night.”

The club also hosts a shoot every second Saturday for members.

Wellings is encouraging people that are interested to come and give it a go,

For further information go to the club’s Facebook page for details.