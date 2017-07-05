Wide Bay arrests: $73K in drugs seized in June

MARYBOROUGH Police have arrested four people on ten charges in June thanks to the information received from the public via Crime Stoppers.

Police across the Wide Bay Burnett District were able to arrest 25 people on 75 charges during the month of June with four of the arrests made in Maryborough, 20 in Bundaberg and one in Gympie.

These arrests resulted in the seizure of more than $73,000 worth of drugs which are now removed from our communities.

Maryborough Patrol Group

The breakdown of charges included five counts of possess utensil/implement/thing, four counts of possession of dangerous drugs and one count of permit premises.

Bundaberg Patrol Group

The breakdown of charges included 21 counts of possession of dangerous drugs, 19 counts of possess utensil/implement/thing, 11 counts of supply dangerous drugs, three counts each of produce dangerous drugs and explosive/trespass, two counts of Weapons Act offences and one count each of fail to dispose of syringe and possession of tainted property, and one warrant.

Gympie Patrol Group