Wide Bay Buccaneer Brisbane-bound for academy

Matthew McInerney

SOCCER: When Wide Bay Buccaneers football player Jhairah Taylor was told 'congratulations you are a Brisbane Roar player' he was both shocked and delighted.

Playing with the Queensland Country team at Coffs Harbour, he drew attention of the Brisbane Roar coaches who were at the championship talent spotting.

Later that week while at an invitational Roar training session at Logan, he was told the good news he was selected for the under-15s Brisbane Roar Squad 2020 by head coach Warren Moon.

Three years of dedicated training and hard work in the morning before school and after has paid dividends for Jhairah.

While delighted with the outstanding news of the selection, Jhairah has kept his feet firmly on the ground knowing now the real hard work has just begun.

"I felt happy and relieved about the selection because for a junior footballer there is no higher level than the Brisbane Roar Academy,” Jhairah said.

"I've been training everyday and it has paid off but it took a lot of hard work to earn it.”

Training will begin at Logan with the Roar during January 2020 but has earned a scholarship to attend Nudgee College to commence his Year 10.

However its a journey he could not have done by himself and thankful for the support he has received over the years.

"With football, Connor Gordon the Buccaneers under-14 coach and the Elite Eleven coach Troy Robert helped to build my skills and gain awareness,” he said.

"Also Lars Olsen my fitness coach and mentor and Penny van Dijk my athletics have played a big role in shaping my fitness and character.”

This week Jhairah is in Cairns competing at the Queensland School Track and Field Championships and in serious contention for podium placings in several events.

Currently he is the 200m Australian Champion, QLD record holder for 200m, QLD gold medal holder for 100m and 200m and silver medallist for QLD 400m.